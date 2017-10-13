TfL Under Fire For Banning Tube Advert Of A Woman's Back

13 October 2017, 08:08

The advert for Heist tights was banned by TfL
The advert for Heist was banned by TfL. Picture: Heist

A tights firm criticised Transport for London after it was forced to cover up a dancer's back in their advert.

The campaign for Heist Studios showed a topless dancing model with her back to the camera.

TfL told them to add clothing to the model's body for the advert to be passed, despite no part of her chest being visible.

The original Heist image which wasn't permitted on the tube
The original Heist image which wasn't permitted on the tube. Picture: Heist
The Heist advert which was passed
The Heist advert which was passed. Picture: Heist

An email from Exterion Media to Heist’s creative director, seen by the Evening Standard, said one of TfL’s “stipulations is we cannot run topless models on the Underground."

"Whilst I know this is only showing a bare back, it still depicts a ‘topless’ model. If we could add a boob tube around the back I think this would be passed."

Ellie Howard from Heist said: “We were told to cover up the offending area — her back. It’s bonkers.

"We were very excited about sharing our image of a strong, female dancer wearing our tights, especially since women’s underwear ads are usually so heavily sexualised, but it seems that the back of a female dancer is unacceptable.”

This is not the first time TfL have been criticised for their strict advertising policy.

The banned Beach Body Ready advert
The banned Beach Body Ready advert. Picture: Twitter

An advert for Protein World with the slogan "Are you beach body ready?" was banned from the tube as they said it caused body confidence issues.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted three times by separate attackers on walk home

1 hour ago

Infrastructure chief Lord Adonis warns UK could face gridlocked future

14 hours ago

Shopkeeper sprayed in face with ammonia during brutal raid.

Robbers Repeatedly Spray Ammonia In Shopkeeper’s Face During Terrifying Raid

17 hours ago

East London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Old pound coins will not be legal tender from Sunday

When Do The Old Pound Coins Go Out Of Circulation? Can I Use The Old £1 After The Deadline?

3 days ago

Monarch Airlines collapse: What to do if you've booked with the airline

11 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson