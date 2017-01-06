Next Week's Tube Strike Will Close All Central London Stations

All the major underground stations are likely to be closed on Monday if the tube strike goes ahead.

Tube station staff from the RMT and TSSA unions are planning to strike for 24 hours from 6pm on Sunday 8th January, leading to severe disruption throughout Monday, as many people return to work after an extended Christmas break.

These are the key things you need to know for your Monday commute

- The majority of Underground stations in Zone 1 will be closed.

- A limited service will run on the District, Circle and Hammersmith and City lines, although trains will not stop at all stations.

- National Rail services will not be affected, but there will be no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King's Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

- TfL will run shuttle services wherever possible at the end of lines from approximately 7am-7pm.

TfL expects no service on:

- the whole of the Victoria line

- the North Acton to West Ruislip branch of the Central line

- the Waterloo and City line

- the Piccadilly line serving Heathrow terminals 4 & 5

The DLR and London Underground services are expected to run normally, but will be busier than usual.

Additional buses will be run, but again, these are expected to be far busier than usual.