Watch: Moment Moped Gang Attacks George Osborne In Broad Daylight

11 October 2017, 17:20

LBC has obtained footage of the moment George Osborne was almost mugged by a gang of armed robbers on mopeds.

The former chancellor was among the victims of a notorious gang whom stole more than 100 mobile phones across London.

On Wednesday they were sentenced to a total of almost 19 years in prison.

The gang operated in the London boroughs of Camden, Westminster, Islington, and Kensington and Chelsea over five days.

It was made up of three teenagers and a fourth unknown robber, who was armed with a hammer, on mopeds, Southwark Crown Court was told.

Mr Osborne was one of the targets, when an attempt was made to snatch his mobile phone outside the BBC.

The former cabinet minister said the incident earlier this year had left him "shocked and stunned".

In a victim statement read out in court, he said: “After the incident three or four members of the public approached me and asked if I was alright.

“I was physically unharmed but felt shocked and stunned. The incident happened so quickly that I barely registered what had happened until afterwards.

“The scooter was so close that it almost brushed past me. Had it hit me, I have no doubt I would have been seriously injured.”

Geroge Osborne
LBC has obtained CCTV footage showing the moment of the attempted mugging. Picture: Met Police

Claude Parkinson, 18, of Islington, north London, and two others aged 16 and 15 who cannot be named because of their age, chatted and joked with each other in the dock as they were sentenced.

All three had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Another man, Shamsul Chowdhury, 40, of Tower Hamlets, east London, was sentenced to four years and 10 months after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.

Parkinson was sentenced to five years and three months while the teenagers were each sentenced to four years and two months.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien said the most senior four Cabinet members think Brexit will be bad

The Cabinet Don't Want Brexit, What Does That Tell You, Asks James O'Brien
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Homes in priciest area cost 25 times more than the cheapest

4 hours ago

Knife murder suspect on 'most wanted' list let go after arrest in Prague

10 hours ago

Crocodile Spotted in River Thames

Dog Walker Films A "Crocodile" Floating In The River Thames

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Old pound coins will not be legal tender from Sunday

When Do The Old Pound Coins Go Out Of Circulation? Can I Use The Old £1 After The Deadline?

2 days ago

Monarch Airlines collapse: What to do if you've booked with the airline

9 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson