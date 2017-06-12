Watch: RNLI Rescues Man Who Jumped Into The Thames To Save A Dog

12 June 2017, 17:45

Dramatic footage has been released of the moment an RNLI lifeboat crew rescued a man who’d jumped into the River Thames to save a dog.

RNLI Rescues Man Who Jumped Into The Thames To Save A Dog

RNLI Rescues Man Who Jumped Into The Thames To Save A Dog

00:01:32

The man was found clutching the dog while balancing on chains which were attached to the embankment wall.

The animal had accidentally fallen into the chilly London waterway on Sunday evening and was later reunited with his owner.

Thankfully both the brave man and the dog were unharmed - but the RNLI is warning people to avoid entering the water themselves.

Dog rescue
Dog rescue

Mick Nield from the RNLI who was involved in the rescue said: “It appears the dog was let off its leash and without a thought leaped over the wall into the river.

“We were just glad both the man and the dog were OK. Both were very fortunate - whilst this was a brave act, the RNLI would not usually encourage people to go into rivers or the sea to save animals, as more often than not the person themselves can get into danger, further escalating the danger and the need for a rescue.”

You can watch the dramatic rescue in the video at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

Jo and Brendan Cox

Jo Cox Widower Describes Beautiful Song Son Wrote After Mother’s Murder
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage: Britain Needs A Prime Minister Who Truly Believes In Brexit
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

CCTV Croydon

Thug Knocks Elderly Woman To Floor During Cowardly Daylight Robbery

5 hours ago

South London

CCTV of Trafalgar Square Assault

CCTV Shows Two Men Brutally Assault Man In Trafalgar Square

9 hours ago

Police investigating London Bridge attack arrest 19-year-old in Barking

14 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

3 hours ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

3 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson