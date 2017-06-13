Brutal Burglars Rip Jewellery From 85-Year-Old Woman's Ears

Police have released CCTV of the moment two burglars stormed into the house of an elderly woman and ripped jewellery from her fingers and ears.

Burglars Rip Jewellery From 85-Year-Old Woman's Ears 00:00:34

CCTV from inside the woman's home shows her being barged to the floor as she opened the door as the duo take rings and earrings from her.

The victim, who is a partially-blind 85-year-old great-grandmother, lost some jewellery and around £300 of cash in the incident on 7th October 2015.

Ashan Ali, 22, of Commonwealth Avenue in Hayes, was arrested in November 2015 and is currently serving nine years imprisonment having plead guilty to this and a string of other robbery offences.

Wanted Man In Ealing

But the other suspect has not been caught.

He is described as an Asian male aged 18-25. He spoke in Punjabi and wore a scarf that partially covered his face. He is around 6ft tall, of slim build with a large nose and sharp eyebrows.

Detective Constable Nicholas Strachan, of Ealing police, said: “This was a cowardly and wicked attack on a defenceless woman in the home she has lived in for more than 40 years.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, or alternatively they can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or tweet @MetCC.