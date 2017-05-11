Priest Punched At West London Tube Station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a priest was punched in West London this morning.

The incident happened at South Ealing underground station at around 9.30am.



The British Transport Police received a number of calls saying a gang of three or four young people had punched a man dressed as a priest in the face.



He is believed to have been travelling with a group of clergymen.



PC Kevin Buck said: "We’ve had a number of reports of a nasty assault taking place this morning and so have launched an investigation to find out what happened.

"We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident taking place, or to the victim himself. Please come forward, as this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and it is important we locate the offenders."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 96 of 11 May.