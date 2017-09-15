Manhunt Underway For Parsons Green Terrorist, Reveals Sadiq Khan

15 September 2017, 12:33

Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC a manhunt is underway following the Parsons Green explosion.

18 people were treated in hospital after the terror incident on the District Line during rush hour this morning.

Speaking to LBC, the Mayor of London said: "There is a manhunt underway as we speak.

"The police and security services are following all lines of enquiry."

That led experts to say that they believe the police already know the suspect they are after.

Security analysts believe identifying the bomber could also be quick as the London Underground is the most CCTV-ed network in the world.

Video Shows Aftermath Of Parsons Green Explosion

00:18

Images of the improvised explosive device show a white builders' bucket inside a Lidl freezer bag. Inside the bag, block cloth can be seen along with some fairy lights, which experts believe could be used to detonate the bomb.

It is also understood that the device contained a timer.

Mr Khan urged calm among Londoners, saying: "Over the course of today and the next few days, you will see an increased police presents, not just in our public transport network, but also across London.

"There will also be additional TfL staff wearing hi-vis, not simply to reassure Londoners, but to make sure we're all doing our bit to stay vigilant."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan In Full

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

This Londoner Had The Perfect Response To Parsons Green Attack
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Pictures show what is believed to have caused the explosion

I Saw People On Fire, Says Parsons Green Attack Witness

1 hour ago

Police At Parsons Green Station

Bomb Expert Says Parsons Green Device Looks Similar To 7/7

3 hours ago

A still from the video showing the aftermath of the Parsons Green explosion

Parsons Green Explosion: Video Shows Aftermath Of Terror Incident

3 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House of Commons

Explained: What Is A Three-Line Whip?

3 days ago

David Lammy released his report into racial bias in the criminal justice system

The Reason Black People Spend More Time In Prison Than White People

7 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson