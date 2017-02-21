Demonstrators Block Heathrow Tunnel In Third Runway Protest

21 February 2017, 09:46

Heathrow Airport protest

Demonstrators have blocked the tunnel leading to Heathrow Airport in a protest against the third runway.

Activists from the Rising Up! group claim to have chained themselves to a vehicle in the tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3.

Two of the three cars have been removed and the drivers arrested for obstructing a highway. But one can still remains, with three protesters locked to it.

The incident is causing traffic chaos for people trying to reach the airport, with a contra-flow in place in the outbound tunnel.

