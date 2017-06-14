Eyewitness: Grenfell Residents Would Not Have Been Able To Hear Fire Alarm

14 June 2017, 18:49

An eyewitness who dialled 999 to alert emergency services of the Grenfell Tower inferno says those inside would not have been able to hear the fire alarms.

"Grenfell Residents Would Not Have Been Able To Hear Fire Alarms"

"Grenfell Residents Would Not Have Been Able To Hear Fire Alarms"

00:01:43

Michelle lives in a tower block opposite the west London high rise and told Iain Dale of the horrors she saw in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At least 12 people have been killed in the blaze, with the death toll expected to rise further.

Grenfell

The LBC caller said she watched in disbelief as she heard those inside the burning building screaming for help.

“Many questions have to be asked,” she said.

“Was there fire alarms? Yes the fire alarms were going off. Would people have been able to hear those fire alarms? No.

“If you were inside that building you would not have been able to hear anything.”

Riot police protect firefighters from falling debris
Riot police protect firefighters from falling debris

Michelle went on to explain her block is a similar layout to that of Grenfell and noted how neither of the buildings have sprinklers fitted inside.

Listen to the chilling interview above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Grenfell

James O’Brien’s Emotional Tribute To London’s Brave Firefighters
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage’s Thankful Message To The Grenfell Tower Heroes

Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Fight

Large Fight Breaks Out At Grenfell Tower Block Relief Centre

2 hours ago

Grenfell Tower firefighters

London's Firefighters: The Heroes Of The Grenfell Tower Fire

4 hours ago

Jeremy Corbyn Says Local Cuts Led To Grenfell Tower Fire

Jeremy Corbyn: Grenfell Tower Fire A Consequence Of Local Funding Cuts

5 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

2 days ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

5 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson