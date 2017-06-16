Grenfell Protesters Chant 'Peace, Peace' As Scuffles Break Out

16 June 2017, 20:49

This is the remarkable moment protesters chant "Peace, Peace, Peace" to try to stop fights breaking out at a march over the Grenfell Fire victims.

Thousands of people are marching through Ladbroke Grove to demand justice and truth over the fire that killed at least 30 people.

LBC reporter Richard Suchet reported that the atmosphere was tense throughout, but things came to a head when scuffles started breaking out.

A few pecemakers ran to the front trying to stop the fights and leading chants of "Peace, peace, peace".

Grenfell protest
Grenfell protest

Protesters also staged a sit-in on Oxford Circus, causing travel chaos across central London.

