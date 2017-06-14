Grenfell Tower Fire: Resident Doesn't Know If Family Has Escaped

14 June 2017, 07:26

A resident of the west London tower block which caught alight has told LBC that she doesn't know if her relatives managed to escape.

Suha managed to escape from the 20th floor of the 24-storey building. But she said she has so far been unable to locate her elderly relative who also lives in the building.

More to follow...

