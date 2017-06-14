Grenfell Tower Fire: Resident Doesn't Know If Family Has Escaped

Now Discussing
14 June 2017, 07:26
A resident of the west London tower block which caught alight has told LBC that she doesn't know if her relatives managed to escape.
Grenfell Fire Resident: I Don't Know If My Relatives Have Escaped
Suha managed to escape from the 20th floor of the 24-storey building. But she said she has so far been unable to locate her elderly relative who also lives in the building.
Fire Engulfs Tower Block In West London
