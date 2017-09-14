150 Grenfell Households Are STILL Waiting To Be Rehoused: LBC Investigation

14 September 2017, 07:07

The Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed at least 80 people
The Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed at least 80 people. Picture: PA

An LBC investigation has learned that 150 households and families are STILL in hotels waiting to be rehoused following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

In the aftermath of the fire that killed at least 80 people, Theresa May promised all residents would be re-housed within three weeks.

But three months after the disaster, the cost of putting them up in rooms across London has now hit £5million.

181 offers of temporary accommodation have been made and 64 have been accepted. Just 22 offers of permanent accommodation have been accepted.

Emma O'Connor lived on the 20th floor with her boyfriend and she says she's been offered no housing options that are suitable.

She told LBC: "They were just too small for all the medical supplies that I have and simply not up to living in, not for someone on crutches and with arthritis in their spine.

"One of them we went to view had steps inside the flat as well.

"Having to keep going out all the time and ordering food, it's expensive and tiresome. It's not good enough."

Council leader Elizabeth Campbell in a flat in Chelsea which will be offered to Grenfell residents
Council leader Elizabeth Campbell in a flat in Chelsea which will be offered to Grenfell residents. Picture: PA

Kensington and Chelsea Council said they could not comment on individual cases, but urged any Grenfell residents who need advice or information on the rehousing process to contact their housing helpline number on 020 7361 3008.

The public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower will open this morning, starting with an opening statement from the chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

It will examine the immediate causes of the blaze, the construction and refurbishment of the tower block and other wider issues.

Latest on LBC

James Can't Get Over The Day He Was Mocked At Comedy Club

No Laughing Matter: When James Was Humiliated at TheNo Laughing Matter: When James Was Humiliated at The Comedy Store
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

UK surveys damage after Storm Aileen cuts power to 50,000

19 hours ago

Fire expert tells James O'Brien that new Grenfell disasters are waiting to happen

Fire Expert Tells James That New Grenfell Disasters Will Happen

20 hours ago

Putney pusher: New CCTV images of jogger suspect released by police

20 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House of Commons

Explained: What Is A Three-Line Whip?

2 days ago

David Lammy released his report into racial bias in the criminal justice system

The Reason Black People Spend More Time In Prison Than White People

5 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson