Angry Resident Confronts Channel 4’s Jon Snow Over Grenfell Tower Coverage

15 June 2017, 17:38

An angry resident has confronted Channel 4 news anchor Jon Snow over the media’s coverage of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Angry Grenfell Tower Resident Confronts Channel 4’s Jon Snow

00:00:34

The man brandished a sign which read “this is not a photo opportunity” as he challenged the veteran broadcaster.

At least 17 people were killed in Wednesday’s blaze - with authorities expecting the death toll to rise further over the coming days.

In the video captured by LBC’s Vincent McAviney, the resident shouts at the Channel 4 presenter: “You should have come here before”.

He then turns to the large crowd and holds up his cardboard sign and continues: “This is not a photo opportunity - this is real life.”

Channel 4's Jon Snow confronted over Grenfell Tower coverage

Emergency services are continuing their investigation in to the west London blaze which has also left hundreds homeless.

The site was visited by Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday.

Mrs May has ordered a full public inquiry into the disaster to ensure “this terrible tragedy is properly investigated".

