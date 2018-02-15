Campaigners Park Three Striking Billboards Outside Grenfell Tower

Picture: Twitter/officialJ4G

Three striking billboards calling for justice over the Grenfell tragedy have been parked outside the tower.

The 14ft tall signs, placed on the back of three vans, were also spotted outside the Palace of Westminster on Thursday.

The eye-catching message across the vehicles reads: “71 DEAD”, “AND STILL NO ARRESTS?”, “HOW COME?”.

Photographs of the stunt have been shared widely on Twitter.

Campaign group “Justice 4 Grenfell” wrote: “3 Billboards Outside Grenfell, London. Listen to all our voices now; we demand #Justice4Grenfell. Please Retweet”.

Social media praised the bold billboards.

One user wrote: “This is genius!”

Another added: “Well done! It's as if the government have forgotten this horrific preventable event.”

Inspired by the Oscar nominated film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” the Justice4Grenfell campaign today launched their own version. #GrenfellTowerFire #GrenfellTower #Grenfell #Justice4Grenfell pic.twitter.com/SAhFFQplln — Grenfell Speaks (@grenfellspeaks) February 15, 2018

The signs appeared eight months after 71 people were killed in the tower block blaze.

It follows a silent protest last night, which saw hundreds of people gather outside Kensington and Chelsea Council.