Grenfell Six Months On: A Survivor's Story

14 December 2017, 10:39

Antonio lived on the 10th floor of the Grenfell Tower and was trapped inside for most of the night before being rescued by firefighters. This is his story.

Today marks six months since the tragic fire which killed 71 people at the tower block in North Kensington.

He was woken up at around 1am by his adult son who was just arriving home and called to tell him to get out.

But when he opened his front door, he saw that the corridors were filled with smoke and he was trapped.

The smoke filling the corridor outside Antonio's house
The smoke filling the corridor outside Antonio's house. Picture: Antonio

He stayed in his apartment for around three hours before being rescued and led to safety.

In the video above, Antonio took LBC's reporter Rachael Venables through that awful night with photos and memories of what transpired.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

James O'Brien live from the Maxilla Club outside Grenfell Tower

James O'Brien's Powerful Response To People Criticising Grenfell Victims

2 hours ago

Taylor vs McCaskill: Conor Benn knocked down twice but hits back to out-point Cedrick Peynaud

18 hours ago

Shelagh had strong words for caller Maria

Shelagh Tells Caller To Keep Her Opinion On Grenfell Victims To Herself

23 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chris Phillips

How To Survive A Terror Attack In Two Minutes

7 days ago

The couple have been together for about 18 months

Who Is Meghan Markle? All You Need To Know About Prince Harry’s Fiancée

20 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson