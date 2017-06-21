Grenfell Tower Survivors To Be Rehoused In Luxury Kensington Development

21 June 2017, 14:14

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire are set to be rehoused in a new development in Kensington where prices start at more than £1.5m.

Grenfell Tower
Grenfell Tower

The Government says some 68, one, two and three-bedroom flats have been acquired at the new Kensington Row complex.

They’re situated in the upmarket High Street Kensington, where top-bracket properties cost £8.5m and boast 24-hour concierge and a private cinema, according to developer St Edward.

The announcement was made by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid today, a week on since at least 79 people were killed in the disaster.

The remains of the Grenfell Tower

The Department for Communities and Local Government says that the new properties will be “offered as one option” to permanently rehouse those left homeless by the blaze.

Extra public cash has been found to kit out the flats more quickly, with the aim of having the new homes ready by the end of July, the government department adds.

The announcement comes after survivors and victims’ families criticised the authority’s response to the killer blaze.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien hears Radek's story

Polish Family Forced Out Of Britain By Post-Brexit Atmosphere
Nigel Farage Day of Rage

Nigel Farage Has A Stern Message For The “Day Of Rage” Protesters
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Taser

Man Tasered Outside Regent's Park Mosque Was Carrying Shoehorn

4 hours ago

Central London

Grenfell Tower

Grenfell Tower Refurbishment Was Not Approved, Council's Online Record States

7 hours ago

Huose Of Cards Predicts Grenfell Fire

House Of Cards Predicted Grenfell Fire With Eerie Accuracy

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

8 days ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

12 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson