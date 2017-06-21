Grenfell Tower Survivors To Be Rehoused In Luxury Kensington Development

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire are set to be rehoused in a new development in Kensington where prices start at more than £1.5m.

Grenfell Tower

The Government says some 68, one, two and three-bedroom flats have been acquired at the new Kensington Row complex.

They’re situated in the upmarket High Street Kensington, where top-bracket properties cost £8.5m and boast 24-hour concierge and a private cinema, according to developer St Edward.

The announcement was made by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid today, a week on since at least 79 people were killed in the disaster.

The Department for Communities and Local Government says that the new properties will be “offered as one option” to permanently rehouse those left homeless by the blaze.

Extra public cash has been found to kit out the flats more quickly, with the aim of having the new homes ready by the end of July, the government department adds.

The announcement comes after survivors and victims’ families criticised the authority’s response to the killer blaze.