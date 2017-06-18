Incredibly Moving Moment Grenfell Tower Memorial Crowds Part For Hero Firefighters

18 June 2017, 12:22

Incredibly Moving Moment Grenfell Tower Memorial Crowds Part For Hero Firefighters

01:18

This is the incredible moment London Fire Brigade firefighters are brought to tears while being clapped out by the community.

LBC's Senior Reporter Vincent McAviney captured the emotional moment while attending the Latymer Community Church service. 

The service was being held under the Westway to pay tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington.

