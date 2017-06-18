Incredibly Moving Moment Grenfell Tower Memorial Crowds Part For Hero Firefighters

This is the incredible moment London Fire Brigade firefighters are brought to tears while being clapped out by the community.

LBC's Senior Reporter Vincent McAviney captured the emotional moment while attending the Latymer Community Church service.

Video: incredible singing under the Westway at the Latymer Community Church as service for #grenfelltower victims gets underway @LBC: pic.twitter.com/y5gCkfgtAF — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) June 18, 2017

The service was being held under the Westway to pay tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington.