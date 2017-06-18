MP David Lammy Hits Back At Boris Johnson's Grenfell Tower Comments

"Everything Is Political" MP David Lammy Hits Back At Boris Johnson The Labour MP hit back at the former London Mayor's comments that people shouldn't "politicise" the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Labour MP hit back at the former London Mayor's comments about not politicising the Grenfell Tower fire, telling Maajid Nawaz "everything is political".

David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham, spoke to Maajid Nawaz following the Grenfell Tower fire, which has claimed the lives of many, including his friend Khadija Saye.

Conservative politician, and former London Mayor, Boris Johnson, has criticised what he's called "outrageous politicking by Labour" over "the terrible fire in London."

Mr Lammy is outraged by the comments, and told Maajid Nawaz that "everything is political", especially the Grenfell fire.