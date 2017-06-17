Psychologist Urges Professionals To Give Grenfell Tower Victims Free Therapy

17 June 2017, 17:40

Psychologist Who Offers Help To Victims For Free Pleads With Others

Kensington based Dr Shamender Talwar is a psychologist offering free help to all the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, and pleaded with others to do the same.

03:51

A psychologist who's giving victims of the London fire free therapy, and urged other professionals to do the same.

Dr Shamender Talwar, a Kensington based psychologist, is offering his services to those affected by the Grenfell tower fire for free.

He spoke to Maajid Nawaz during the Presenter's Saturday afternoon show, after one caller said professionals should offer to help victims and emergency services' staff affected through the trauma. 

Dr Talwar said he has offered his professional help to some emergency service staff already, and urged others to do the same.

Watch the clip to hear his passionate plea. 

If you would like to get in touch with him either about seeking help, you can email info@theunityoffaiths.org or phone 07447856206.

