Stormzy Takes Aim At Theresa May With Grenfell Criticism At The Brits

22 February 2018, 08:49

Stormzy attacked Theresa May live on stage at the Brit Awards last night, shouting "Where's the money for Grenfell?"

The grime star was rapping topless as rain poured down on him at the star-studded ceremony at the O2.

He asked: “Yo Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?

"What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?

"You criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages,

You should do some jail time, you should pay some damages,

You should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."

Stormzy took aim at Theresa May at the Brits
Stormzy took aim at Theresa May at the Brits. Picture: PA

The grime star was performing at the awards ceremony, where he picked up the award for best album, on which LBC is mentioned.

Stormzy even appeared on LBC with Shelagh Fogarty to discuss the incident about knife crime that led him to write the song "First Things First".

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

KFC crisis: Almost 300 branches still closed as chicken shortage continues

17 hours ago

The foul-mouthed row took place on the Jubilee Line

Fuming Tube Passenger Pulls Emergency Alarm After Alleged Racist Abuse

21 hours ago

Two men stabbed to death less than a mile apart in Camden

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A victim of the Florida shooting

A List Of Senators Who Refuse Gun Controls And How Much The NRA Paid Them

7 days ago

George Soros

Who Is George Soros And Is He Trying To Thwart Brexit?

13 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson