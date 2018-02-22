Stormzy Takes Aim At Theresa May With Grenfell Criticism At The Brits

Stormzy attacked Theresa May live on stage at the Brit Awards last night, shouting "Where's the money for Grenfell?"

The grime star was rapping topless as rain poured down on him at the star-studded ceremony at the O2.

He asked: “Yo Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?

"What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?

"You criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages,

You should do some jail time, you should pay some damages,

You should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."

Stormzy took aim at Theresa May at the Brits. Picture: PA

The grime star was performing at the awards ceremony, where he picked up the award for best album, on which LBC is mentioned.

Stormzy even appeared on LBC with Shelagh Fogarty to discuss the incident about knife crime that led him to write the song "First Things First".