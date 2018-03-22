The Remarkable 3D Model Of Grenfell Tower Fire, Based Upon Real Footage

Investigators are asking the public to send them video footage they have of the Grenfell Tower fire to allow them to build a full 3D timeline of how the fire spread.

Forensic Architeture, based at Goldsmiths, is assembling all videos on a 3D to model in order to understand the events that led to the tragic fire.

Their plan states that "by stitching multiple ‘mapped’ and geo-located videos together, Forensic Architecture will construct a 12 hour ‘3D video’ of the fire, mapped onto our architectural model of Grenfell Tower."

They add: "This model will allow the user to investigate the fire, improving the public’s understanding of the course of the tragic events on the night.

71 people died when the 24-storey tower caught fire in June last year.

The circumstances of the fire are the subject of both a public inquiry and a criminal investigation.

The Grenfell Tower Project. Picture: Forensic Architecture

Forensic Architecture are asking anyone who has footage of the fire at grenfellmediaarchive.org.