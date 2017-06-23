Tower Block Resident “Sick With Fear” Amid Cladding Safety Concerns

23 June 2017, 06:54

A tower block resident has told LBC she’s “sick with fear” after being told her high-rise apartment was being rid of its cladding over safety fears.

Cladding Tower Block Resident Left "Sick With Fear"

Cladding Tower Block Resident Left "Sick With Fear"

00:02:44

Mandy Ryan received a letter from Camden Council warning that urgent renovations were planned to Chalcots Estate after tests found “the panels that were fitted were not to the standard that we had commissioned”.

The local authority says it has now sought legal advice as it begins work “immediately” to remove the outside coverings.

It’s thought the panels used to clad the exterior of Grenfell Tower accelerated the spread of last week’s blaze, which killed at least 79 people.

Grenfell Tower

Camden Council says tests show similar plastics were used to that in the west London high-rise.

Ms Ryan lives on the 22nd floor of Downey Tower and says she now fears for her own safety.

“I feel really, really sick because of it,” she said.

Mandy Ryan

“Especially at night, that’s when it hits you because you don’t know what other people are doing around you in the building.

“You don’t know if they’re leaving pots and pans on, irons, cigarettes - you just don’t know… It really is scary.”

In the letter shown to LBC, Camden Council tells residents the material used contained a polyethylene core, but the arrangement of the cladding and insulation differed significantly.

Grenfell Tower fire

However, it explains “new results from the laboratory” show it does not meet the safety standards “that we expect from contractors”.

“We are currently taking legal advice,” the letter continues.

“Camden Council will immediately take steps to begin the removal of these external cladding panels from the fiver tower blocks on the Chalcots Estate.”

The authority adds it will carry out 24/7 fire safety patrols to reassure residents.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

The Crucial Point On Immigration Brexit Voters Are Starting To Realise
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Boff and Khan

"Just Calm Down": Sadiq Khan's Spat At City Hall

43 mins ago

CCTV suspects

CCTV Shows Harrowing Moment Men Launch Violent Attack Inside London Newsagents

19 hours ago

Elizabeth Line Train

Londoners Travel on Crossrail For The First Time

21 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

10 days ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

14 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson