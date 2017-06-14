Huge Fire Engulfs West London Tower Block: Video

A number of people have been killed after massive fire has taken hold at 24-storey block of flats in west London.

Fire Engulfs Tower Block In West London 00:00:25

Online video showed flames racing up the building as police and fire crews arrived.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton confirmed that there are "a number of fatalities" in the incident.

The London Ambulance Service says 30 people have been taken to five hospitals in the city.

Residents have described seeing people flashing their mobile phone lights at the top of the building to try to get the attention of emergency services.

200 firefighters and 40 engines are on the scene after the Grenfell Tower caught alight just after 1.15am. Reports suggest that the London Fire Brigade's equipment cannot reach flames higher than the 14th floor of the building.

Grenfell Tower Engulfed By Flames In Latimer Road 00:00:19

Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and had been renovated in the last few years. It contains 120 flats.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Grenfell Tower fire

The London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident.

The Met Police have set up an emergency number for anyone concerned for friends and family at Grenfell Tower: 0800 0961 233.

Cordons are in place and people are being urged to avoid the area.

Part of the A40 Westway is closed in both directions, after drivers began stopping to take pictures.