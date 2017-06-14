Large Fight Breaks Out At Grenfell Tower Block Relief Centre

14 June 2017, 18:02

A man has reportedly attacked a TV crew after finding out he’d lost relatives in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

A number of police officers had to break up a large fight which erupted at the Portobello Rugby Trust which is being used as a relief centre.

LBC reporter Lucy Hough was at the scene. She said: “There was hugely chaotic scenes as around 20 policemen tried to break up the mass brawl.

“I was standing metres away and there was screaming and bottles being thrown which led to dozens of people running away in fear.

“I’m told it was a man who attacked a TV cameraman outside this relief centre which is where people are waiting to be informed about their missing relatives.

“The man in question had apparently been told he’d lost family members in the fire and he was angry to be filmed by the press.

“This then escalated and others got involved in the fight.”

