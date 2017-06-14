London's Firefighters: The Heroes Of The Grenfell Tower Fire

14 June 2017, 15:23

These are the pictures that show the true heroes of the Grenfell Tower fire - the firefighters who saved hundreds of people.

James O'Brien's Emotional Tribute To London's Firefighters

00:01:15

Over 200 firefighters were at the scene in west London as the 24-storey building went up in flames.

Many of them ran into the burning building, climbing up to the top floor to rescue trapped residents.

This is LBC's tribute to the fantastic work they do in extremely difficult conditions.

Grenfell Tower firefighters
Grenfell Tower firefighters
Grenfell Tower firefighters rest
Grenfell Tower firefighters rest
Firefighter working in burning Grenfell Tower
Firefighter working in burning Grenfell Tower
Firefighters rest after going into burning building
Firefighters rest after going into burning building

