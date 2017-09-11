Police Investigate After Money Is Stolen From Flat Inside Grenfell Tower

11 September 2017, 14:11

Grenfell Tower
Picture: PA

Police are investigating after a quantity of cash was stolen from a flat inside Grenfell Tower just days after the tragic fire took place, LBC has learned.

The alleged theft took place on Tuesday 20th June, but the incident was only brought to the Met Police’s attention last Thursday.

One resident who escaped the blaze told LBC he was “disgusted” that thieves had gained access to the burnt-out tower block, despite 24/7 security.

Detectives say surveillance of all the flats within Grenfell Tower is now being reviewed, with some immediate changes put in place.

In a letter sent to residents, Det Ch Insp Matt Bonner said: “That investigation was started immediately and officers have been working with the family that are affected.

“We will continue to support them whilst we follow every possible line of enquiry to establish who is responsible for the theft and how the offence was committed.

“To prevent a recurrence, a full review of the security Grenfell Tower has been conducted and we have already put in place some addition measures.”

Antonio Roncalato lived on the 10th floor of the tower and was able to escape with most of his important possessions.

He told LBC’s Rachael Venables: “I'm disgusted, it's appalling. There was so much security, how were people allowed to go inside, or how were they able to sneak through?

"It's very upsetting, I know that the residents affected by it, and many many other residents are very disappointed that despite having so much security, and so many people around the building, that someone was able to do this horrible thing."

The amount of money stolen is not yet known.

