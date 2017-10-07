Proof That Londoners Aren't Scared By Incidents Like The Natural History Museum Crash

7 October 2017, 18:05

British people love queueing so much that ploughing into them with a car won't deter them.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating a car crash outside the National History Museum, a popular tourist area of London, after several people were injured.

Images show someone being pinned down by security guards, and officers have confirmed they've detained a man.

It's unclear whether what happened was deliberate but Scotland Yard have said they do not believe the incident to be terror related and are treating it as a road traffic investigation.

But the incident has seemingly had no impact on the museum's attendance.

Rachael Venables is LBC's reporter on the scene and says police officers are inundated with people asking if they can still visit the museums behind the cordon.

Apparently British museum-goers aren't concerned about the risk of being hit by road traffic, or at least concerned enough to cancel their trip to see the Blue Whale skeleton in Hintze Hall.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien has a withering putdown for Grant Shapps

James O'Brien: The Biggest Pointer This Coup Will Fail Is Grant Shapps
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Members of the public hold down a man outside the Natural History Museum

Video Shows Citizens Arrest After Natural History Museum Crash

1 hour ago

Kensington crash: Witnesses tell of 'mass panic'

1 hour ago

Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London

Natural History Museum Crash Was Deliberate, Eyewitness Tells LBC

1 hour ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Monarch Airlines collapse: What to do if you've booked with the airline

5 days ago

Londoners run away from the London Bridge terror attack

What To Do If You Are Caught In A Terror Attack

9 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson