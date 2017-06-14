Shocking Video Shows Tower Block Engulfed By Fire In West London

A massive fire has taken hold at block of flats in west London.

Fire Engulfs Tower Block In West London 00:00:25

Online video earlier showed flames racing up the building as police and fire crews arrived.

It is not known yet whether anyone has been caught inside, but eyewitnesses told LBC they heard shouting and waving from the upper floors.

200 firefighters and 40 engines are on the scene after the Grenfell Tower caught alight just after 1.15am.

Grenfell Tower Engulfed By Flames In Latimer Road 00:00:19

Police have been evacuating the building on the Lancaster West Estate, near Westfield Shopping Centre.

Part of the A40 Westway is closed eastbound, after drivers began stopping to take pictures.

Grenfell Tower Fire

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.