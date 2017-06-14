Witnesses Saw Panicking Resident Throw Child Out Of Window

14 June 2017, 11:05

An eyewitness to the Grenfell Tower fire has told LBC she saw scared residents jumping and throwing their children from the windows.

People Jumped And Threw Children Out Of Windows Of Grenfell Tower

People Jumped And Threw Children Out Of Windows Of Grenfell Tower

00:01:05

The eyewitness, who lives in a nearby building, told LBC: "I looked out of the window and I saw Debbie and loads of people outside.

"I came down and turned around and could not believe my eyes. By that time, the whole building was on fire.

"Debris was flying everywhere. You could hear people screaming. It was really horrible.

Grenfell Tower Resident
Grenfell Tower Resident

"There was a man on the 11th floor, he kept coming to the window and going back in.

"On the third floor, people were throwing out their kids. That's the only thing they could do. They were trapped."

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

If Austerity Has Been So Necessary Why End It Now, Asks James O’Brien
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage’s Tough Response To Remainer Who Called Him An Extremist
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Grenfell Tower fire

Government "Sat On" Tower Block Fire Report For Four Years

51 mins ago

Grenfell Tower Fire: Residents escape

Grenfell Tower Fire: How Londoners Are Helping Victims

1 hour ago

Smoke Rises From Grenfell Tower

Grenfell Tower Fire: Local Building Expert Reveals Long-Standing Fire Risk Worry

3 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

1 day ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

5 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson