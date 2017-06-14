Witnesses Saw Panicking Resident Throw Child Out Of Window

An eyewitness to the Grenfell Tower fire has told LBC she saw scared residents jumping and throwing their children from the windows.

People Jumped And Threw Children Out Of Windows Of Grenfell Tower 00:01:05

The eyewitness, who lives in a nearby building, told LBC: "I looked out of the window and I saw Debbie and loads of people outside.

"I came down and turned around and could not believe my eyes. By that time, the whole building was on fire.

"Debris was flying everywhere. You could hear people screaming. It was really horrible.

Grenfell Tower Resident

"There was a man on the 11th floor, he kept coming to the window and going back in.

"On the third floor, people were throwing out their kids. That's the only thing they could do. They were trapped."