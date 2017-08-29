This Dancing Police Officer Definitely Won Notting Hill Carnival

29 August 2017, 11:20

A police officer has sent the internet wild after he was filmed body-popping to a huge crowd at Notting Hill Carnival.

The video of his incredible dance moves has gone viral after it was uploaded to Twitter on Bank Holiday Monday.

PC Daniel Graham, who recently reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, got a huge response when his shapes impressed hundreds of carnival goers.

The moves were admired by the MC so much, he could be heard bellowing over the sound system: “He’s not feds, he ain’t police, you must be an undercover raver”.

Phemmy Nice, who captured the incredible moment, tweeted: “When been a policeman is your 2nd job... #nottinghillcarnival2017 #PoliceWithPride”.

Watch the clip everybody is talking about above...

