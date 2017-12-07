Museum Refuses To Remove Suggestive Painting of Girl

7 December 2017, 09:02

Painting
‘Therese Dreaming’. Picture: Met Museum

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is refusing to remove a controversial painting despite an online petition against the work.

The 1938 painting ‘Therese Dreaming’ by French artist Balthus shows a 12-year-old girl in what some are saying is a sexually suggestive pose.

The petition calling for its removal argues that the museum is promoting paedophilia.

The petition’s author, Mia Merrill, wants it replaced with a painting by a female painter from the same time period as Balthus.

Museum spokesman Ken Weine said the decision to not remove the painting provides an opportunity to reflect on today’s culture.

