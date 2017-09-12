Shocking Video Shows Bullies Beating Teenage Schoolboy On His Way Home

The cruel footage was uploaded to social media and viewed more than 600,000 times.

This is the shocking moment a 15-year-old boy was beaten by a cruel gang of school bullies, in an attack which was uploaded to Facebook.

The helpless teen was taken to hospital after the group attacked him on Monday 11th September.

Police were called to Rawlett School, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, following the assault, which happened at the end of the school day at 3.45pm.

Harrowing footage shows the boy being penned into a corner and repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by four other boys wearing school uniform.

One of them can be heard saying "Don't hit him yet" as he tries to start a video recording on his mobile phone.

A screaming girl can also be heard shouting "What are you all doing?" as they kick and punch the helpless boy while other onlookers laugh.

The teenage victim was taken to Tamworth's Sir Robert Peel Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The shocking video was viewed more than 600,000 times on social media before it was removed.

The school confirmed the fight happened on its premises and said Staffordshire Police had been informed.

But the force has revealed none of those involved would be taken to court as the victim had asked for no charges to be brought.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy studying at Rawlett High School in Tamworth having been assaulted by several children around 3:45pm on Monday September 11.

"Since the report it has also come to our attention that someone has posted the video onto Facebook."

The boy attended Sir Robert Peel Hospital to have his injuries checked, although none were serious.

"Officers have spoken to the family and the school separately.

"The victim's wishes for no criminal proceedings have been recorded. Instead they are happy for the school to deal with the matter internally.

"Therefore no further action will be taken by police."

Watch the video above.