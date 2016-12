Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Dies Age 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars, has died after suffering a heart attack.

The actress was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23) when she suffered a heart attack, but was helped by doctors and nurses on board, who performed lifesaving CPR.

Ms Fisher was left in a critical condition and it has been confirmed by a family spokesperson that she died in an LA hospital this morning (Tuesday).