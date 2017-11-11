Tesco Defends Muslim Family In Christmas Advert After Racist Backlash And Boycott

The supermarket has responded to an outpouring of racist abuse after featuring a Muslim family in a Christmas advert.

Supermarket Tesco has defended featuring a Muslim family in one of its Christmas adverts following a racist backlash.

The television advert follows a diverse series of families, from a same-sex couple to a Muslim family.

Each is shown preparing a turkey, playing games and pulling crackers. One scene shows a Muslim family greeting each other with gifts as they arrive at someone’s house.

The clip provoked a racist response. Some called the clip “very wrong”, others promised to boycott the supermarket.

The scene featuring a Muslim family. Picture: YouTube/Tesco

One user wrote: "Christmas advert is offensive. Halal meat/Muslims who don’t celebrate Christmas. How dare you. I’m a devout Christian and I’m very offended."

Another tweeted: "@Tesco why are you showing Muslims celebrating Christmas in your advert that’s just wrong, we all know they don’t !!!"

ohhh dear Tesco....'Everyone's welcome at Tesco except Christians' Yet ANOTHER 'politically correct' Christmas advert. How about just 1 bloody time you PANDER TO THE MAJORITY. — Bedazzled (@vajazzle01) November 8, 2017

Dear Tesco. Poxy Muslim appeasement on your advert. I never shop in your crappy stores and wouldn't give you a penny of my money. But l do use your car park for free because l loathe you so much. 🖕 — atticvs (@atticvs) November 10, 2017

@Tesco why is there Muslims in your new Christmas advert? A Christian holiday. — Ryan Hillier (@ryanhillier44) November 7, 2017

Note to self - boycott Tesco re Christmas advert. — Uncle Bob (@white_linenight) November 6, 2017

I’m so offended by @Tesco Christmas advert showing contempt for Christianity I’m no longer shopping there. I’m cutting up my points card too! — Sue McDonald (@suemcdonald342) November 10, 2017

Tesco said the advert shows how people "come together at Christmas."

“Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season.”

The supermarket added that the Christmas campaign “will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all”.

Watch the advert at the top of this page.