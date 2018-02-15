A List Of Senators Who Refuse Gun Controls And How Much The NRA Paid Them

A victim of the Florida shooting. Picture: PA

Senators in the US sent their thoughts and prayers to victims of the school shooting in Florida, in which 17 people died. But they won't do anything about America's gun crime problem because of the donations they receive from the National Rifle Association.

A former pupil opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 and injuring over 50. It is the 18th shooting at an American school in just the 43 days of 2018.

Throughout the 2016 election campaign, Republican candidates received $17,385,437 from the NRA - and President Trump received $21million.

Here is a list of Republican Senators offering their prayers, but refusing to restrict gun ownership.

President Donald Trump

Received $20,600,000 from the NRA.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Senator Thom Tillis

Received $4,418,012 from the NRA.

Tragic news out of Florida. Please keep the victims, their families, first responders and the community in your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 14, 2018

Senator Cory Gardner

Received $3,879,064 from the NRA.

I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I'm praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation. https://t.co/rCn5lFYhHP — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018

Senator Marco Rubio

Received $3,303,355 from the NRA.

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Senator Joni Ernst

Received $3,124,273 from the NRA.

Please join me in praying for the students, faculty, and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as their loved ones. Let us also show our gratitude to the courageous first responders. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 14, 2018

Senator Rob Portman

Received $3,061,941 from the NRA.

Heartbreaking news out of Florida. Jane and I send our prayers to the school, the community, and the victims of this tragedy. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 14, 2018

Senator Bill Cassidy

Received $2,861,047 from the NRA.

Praying for the students, teachers and first responders affected by the tragic shooting in Florida. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) February 14, 2018

Senator Ken Buck

Received $800,544 from the NRA.