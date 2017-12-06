How To Survive A Terror Attack In Two Minutes

This two-minute video from the former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office could save your life.

Chris Phillips has given his advice to LBC on what you should do before, during and after a terrorist attack strikes.

On Tuesday, MI5 revealed that it had prevented nine terror attacks in the UK in the past year.

More than 35 people have been killed in atrocities in Britain since the start of 2017.

Here are the most important things you need to know:

THINK: What will you do in “any given circumstance you might encounter”? Make sure you know where the exits are and how you would escape.

STAY ALERT: Pay attention to your surroundings and stay alert.

ASSESS: If caught up in a terrorist attack assess the situation as quickly as possible so you can understand what is happening and what you need to do to keep yourself safe.

DON’T PANIC: This is one of the most important things. It may be difficult but one of the best things you can do is not to panic.

RUN OR HIDE: Run away if you can and get yourself to a place of safety. If you can’t, then hide and lock yourself in. If you’re hiding turn your phone to silent.

PHONE THE POLICE: Only if it’s safe to do so from where you are. Tell them what’s happened, where you are and any description of suspects.

FIGHT: If you have no other choice then fight and defend yourself. If you’re in a group of people attacking as a group will give you the best shot at overcoming a potential terrorist.

Chris Phillips warns that hanging around to take any pictures for social media “could get you killed.”

But the best advice remains - get away as far as possible if you're able to.

