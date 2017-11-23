Who Is Meghan Markle? All You Need To Know About Prince Harry’s Girlfriend

Amid rumours of an imminent engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this is all you need to know about the woman who could marry the fifth in line to the throne.

The 36-year-old moved into Prince Harry’s home at Kensington Palace earlier this week amid speculation a Royal Wedding announcement is due.

The couple have been together for about 18 months and made their first and only public appearance together during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in September.

She was born in Los Angeles and describes herself as a “proud mixed raced woman”.

Ms Markle is best known for playing Rachel Zane in the US legal drama series Suits.

She has also starred in a number of films including Get Him to the Greek and Remember Me in 2010 as well as Horrible Bosses in 2011.

Like the Queen, Ms Markle shares a love for dogs, owning a Beagle named Guy and a Labrador-Shepherd called Bogart.

This will be Ms Markle's second wedding. She married actor Trevor Engelson in 2011 and divorced two years later.

Much like Prince Harry the 36-year-old is committed to charity work.

She sits as the Global Ambassador the World Vision Canada and been to Rwanda to promote the organisation’s Clean Water Campaign.

She has also visited Afghanistan to support US forces and their families.