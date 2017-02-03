Inspirational MND Campaigner Gordon Aikman Dies, Aged 31

Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Gordon Aikman has died, aged 31.

After he was diagnosed three years ago, he formed his Fightback campaign, and successfully lobbied Scotland's First Minister to double number of MND nurses.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours in June 2015 for his campaigning work.

Gordon also kept a diary for LBC about how he was coping, and why he wanted to campaign:

Gordon Aikman On Living With MND 03:49

He said: "It leads to your muscles wasting away all over your body. It means that soon I won't be able to walk, it will give me difficulty in how I talk, how I breathe, how I eat. It affects every aspect of my life.

"In the last few months, it has progressed very quickly. MND does. Half of people diagnosed with MND die within 14 months. It is rapid and you are powerless."

Many people on social media paid tribute to Gordon.

I'm so terribly sad to hear that @GordonAikman has died. He faced adversity with incredible courage and did so much good for others 1/3 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 3, 2017

So sad this morning to hear of the death of Gordon Aikman, a brave & beautiful man. My thoughts are with his husband @joepike & wider family — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) February 3, 2017

So very sad to hear on the news this morning of the death of Gordon Aikman. His reaction to the cards life dealt him was incredible. — Dr Malcolm Harvey (@MalcH) February 3, 2017

- Donate to Gordon's JustGiving page