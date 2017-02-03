Inspirational MND Campaigner Gordon Aikman Dies, Aged 31

3 February 2017, 08:38

Gordon Aikman

Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Gordon Aikman has died, aged 31.

After he was diagnosed three years ago, he formed his Fightback campaign, and successfully lobbied Scotland's First Minister to double number of MND nurses.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours in June 2015 for his campaigning work.

Gordon also kept a diary for LBC about how he was coping, and why he wanted to campaign:

Gordon Aikman On Living With MND

03:49

He said: "It leads to your muscles wasting away all over your body. It means that soon I won't be able to walk, it will give me difficulty in how I talk, how I breathe, how I eat. It affects every aspect of my life.

"In the last few months, it has progressed very quickly. MND does. Half of people diagnosed with MND die within 14 months. It is rapid and you are powerless."

Many people on social media paid tribute to Gordon.

- Donate to Gordon's JustGiving page

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Brexit legal challenge over single market blocked by High Court

3 hours ago

Weather warning as high winds lash parts of UK

4 hours ago

Labour fears over 'nuclear' by-election in Copeland

5 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Naval patrol boat gift from Oman 'too big' for Cyprus naval bases

2 hours ago

Shark documentary director Rob Stewart missing: Desperate search off Florida

3 hours ago

Louvre: 'Terrorist' armed with machete shot at Paris museum

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

1 day ago

Nuisance calls

How To Stop Nuisance Calls... For Good

9 days ago

Europe UK

Brexit Glossary: The Five Key Terms Explained

17 days ago