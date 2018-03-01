It's So Cold In Glasgow, Someone Has Built An Igloo In The City Centre

Temperatures have fallen so low in Scotland, someone has built an igloo in Glasgow City Centre.

It's below freezing in Scotland, with the wind chill factor taking the temperatures down to minus11C.

So two visitors to the Scottish city put together an ice house to try to keep warm.

The Glasgow city centre igloo. Picture: Glasgow City Council

A red weather warning has been in place in Scotland for 24-hours, meaning that the conditions are causing a danger to life.

1,000 cars got stuck on the M80 motorway in Glasgow amid blizzard conditions, with a third of them stranded overnight.

Glasgow Airport is closed until 3pm, while flights are either delayed or cancelled at many other airports across the UK.

