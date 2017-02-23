Here Are The Most Striking Tweets About Storm Doris

23 February 2017, 13:36

Storm Doris in East Sussex

These are the most striking pictures and videos Twitter has to offer about Storm Doris.

As Storm Doris sweeps the UK today, countless people have taken to Twitter to say their piece about the havoc wrecked by the Weather Bomb.

Some have captured the storm's wrath from where they are. 

Others had an important message about the danger of photographing or filming during the storm. 

This one tweet showed the eerie effects the storm is having on air travel. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Live From 7pm On LBC

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear
James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

People told to unplug dangerous tumble dryers

1 day ago

Cyclist wing mirror

WATCH: Cyclist "Gets Revenge" On Van Driver - But Is It Fake?

1 day ago

Victoria Spit

Smartly-Dressed Man Roars Abuse And Spits At Rail Worker

2 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

15 days ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

21 days ago

Nuisance calls

How To Stop Nuisance Calls... For Good

29 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson