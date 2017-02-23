Here Are The Most Striking Tweets About Storm Doris

These are the most striking pictures and videos Twitter has to offer about Storm Doris.

As Storm Doris sweeps the UK today, countless people have taken to Twitter to say their piece about the havoc wrecked by the Weather Bomb.

Some have captured the storm's wrath from where they are.

My advice for those planning 2 visit @theAlbertDock today, lovely as it is, stay indoors until storm passes & watch Homes Under the Hammer. pic.twitter.com/sLWO6ViOuF — Dr R P Benjamin (@DrRPBenjamin) February 23, 2017

Best of luck using an umbrella out in Liverpool today... #stormdoris pic.twitter.com/uRsNquCmY8 — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) February 23, 2017

How posh am I? New gym fitted to the shed #stormdoris pic.twitter.com/oE6WLWrevL — michael devereau (@mickdev2000) February 23, 2017

Others had an important message about the danger of photographing or filming during the storm.

Don’t get ‘carried away’ trying to get photos or video of #StormDoris for #socialmedia - it’s not just your life you’re risking #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/tDudaVIIaW — TheCoastguardTeam (@CoastguardTeam) February 23, 2017

This one tweet showed the eerie effects the storm is having on air travel.