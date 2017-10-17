Plane Fights Through The Wind To Land In Ireland During Storm Ophelia

A pilot heroically battled through the strong winds to land his plane at Dublin Airport in the middle of Storm Ophelia.

Flights across the UK were cancelled and delayed, with some flights aborted due to “smoke smells” in the cockpits.

But this video, filmed by Sean Hassett, shows one plane wobbling steeply as it approached the runway amid winds of 80mph.

Aer Lingus plane wobbles in the storm. Picture: Sean Hassett/Storyful

The flight was an Aer Lingus plane from Faro to Dublin, which certainly had a bumpy landing.

After filming the dramatic clip, Sean tweeted: "My parents flight landing Dublin Airport, well done to the pilot of EI491, my heart was in my mouth!"

Schools and universities were closed across the whole of Ireland, while travel services were widely disrupted.