"There's A Sense Of Entitlement Nowadays" Pharmacy Worker's Concerns With Free Prescriptions

30 March 2018, 11:31

A community pharmacist called in to John Stapleton to discuss the issues of proving who genuinely requires free prescriptions.

The pharmacist of two years expressed the difficulties she has faced in regards to giving people prescriptions for free, when there is a possibility that many are likely to be able afford to pay for such medication. She expressed concerns of how little money is taken each day.

"The amount of people on a single day who actually pay for a subscription is minimal."

The discussion followed a recent money saving plan by the NHS, to ban certain "over the counter" medication from Pharmacies such as anti-dandruff shampoo, which can be purchased for much less elsewhere.

The caller recalled how a man went as far as claiming to require pregnancy medication.

"I had a man once tick that he was a pregnant person just to get a free prescription."

John Stapleton in LBC Studio
John Stapleton in LBC Studio. Picture: LBC

The caller felt that the option of getting such medication for free means nobody feels they should pay for it.

"There's a sense of entitlement nowadays."

The recent "over the counter" money saving policies are expected to save the NHS £100 million a year.

