Police Officer Tells Black Man "If I Had A Gun, I'd Shoot You First"

A police officer has been removed from duty after being captured on camera telling a black man: "You would be the first one I would shoot if I had a gun."

It’s believed the incident was filmed in Coventry last month by Jack Chambers, 24.

Jack said he was “left gobsmacked” with comments by the PC.

In the footage officers can be seen inside a house talking to Jack as he sits on the sofa explaining why he didn't open the door to them.

Jack says: "I thought you were going to attack me...I've been seeing all kinds of videos."

One officer asks him: “Are you going to go all Black Lives Matters on us are you?”

Jack replies “Yeah.”

The officer is then heard saying: “You would be the first one I’d shoot if I had a gun, definitely” to which Jack replies “Oh f**king hell.”

The video went viral on social media and West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department are now investigating it.

The force has confirmed they had received an official complaint and referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Assistant chief constable Alex Murray said: “What was said was not right and the officer has been removed from front line duties pending further assessment.

“The officer has already expressed remorse and is very apologetic over his comments.

“We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our officers and staff, and we will always take complaints from members of the public seriously.”

Jack said he has been offered a formal apology but believes “that’s not good enough”.

"I was actually pretty intimidated, his comments were racist - he was mocking a whole movement [Black Lives Matter]."

He added: “There's no place for that kind of behaviour in modern day policing."