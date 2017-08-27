Secret Counter-Terrorism Drill Exposes Flaws In UK Security

River Thames and Parliament. Picture: PA/AP

Counter-terrorism police posing as terrorists were able to break into the House of Commons by boat in five minutes flat during a secret riverside drill, it has emerged.

If the river attack had been successful up to 100 MPs could have been targeted at once exposing a huge weak spot in UK security, sources said.

A spokesperson for the Houses of Parliament has yet to officially comment on the drill, as revealed by The Sunday Telegraph.

Maajid Nawaz asked listeners if Britain was 'turning into a police state' in a bid to cover every possible weak spot.

“Some of the most secure buildings in the country could have been transgressed within five minutes,” he told listeners, ”So is there much we can do to thwart a marauding-style terror attack or is it inevitable?

Recommendations since the night time security drill - which is said to have taken place earlier this year - include a barrier to stop boats reaching parliament from the Thames, an armed guard at river entrances and a three foot fence to be erected around parliament.

“I don’t know about you but I think I could probably, with relative ease, transcend a three foot fence,” said Maajid.

At today’s Notting Hill Carnival security was also stepped up more than ever before.

“Drivers of floats have been asked to make sure that they keep their floats locked… it’s very serious. The police are taking absolutely minimum risks especially because of news of this drill.”

