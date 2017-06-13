“At Least Someone Got A Landslide” PM Jokes As John Bercow Is Re-Elected Speaker

13 June 2017, 16:41

Theresa May poked fun at her poor election result today as the House of Commons returned to business.

Theresa May Cracks Joke In House Of Commons

Theresa May Cracks Joke In House Of Commons

00:00:17

The Prime Minister used the re-election of Speaker John Bercow to mock the Tories’ failure to secure a majority by saying: “At least someone got a landslide”.

Mrs May’s personal jibe was welcomed with jeers and laughter in the Commons - including Mr Bercow himself.

The new parliament returned after the Prime Minister failed to secure the huge mandate she was hoping for.

Theresa May

However, it wasn’t the just the Tory leader who was up for cracking the jokes.

Jeremy Corbyn used his return speech to mock Mrs May’s campaign slogan which was repeated numerous times throughout the campaign.

He told the chamber that: “The Labour Party stands ready to offer strong and stable leadership in the national interest”.

Watch the Prime Minister's gag in the video at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

If Austerity Has Been So Necessary Why End It Now, Asks James O’Brien
Nigel Farage in studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

General Election: Latest News

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube face fines for allowing 'evil' online extremism
Lord Trimble Arlene Foster

DUP Deal Does Not Risk Peace Process - Former First Minister Of Northern Ireland

RBS in advanced talks over £3.5bn-plus mortgage mis-selling fine
Nick Ferrari Chuka Umunna

Chuka Umunna "Delighted" That Election Killed Hard Brexit

Download LBC's Election Podcast

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron