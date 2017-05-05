Local Council Election Decided By Straw Draw After Tie

5 May 2017, 12:38

Election tie

The Conservatives have been denied a majority in Northumberland - because one council was decided by a drawing of lots following a tie.

The Tories were on the brink of securing a majority on the council, which has been controlled by Labour almost entirely since the 1980s.

The 67-seat North East council, in a former mining area, would have represented a huge coup for the Tories as Theresa May seeks to make inroads into Labour's northern heartlands.

The Conservatives needed to win the final coucil, South Blyth, to get a majority

However, it finished in a tie with the Liberal Democrats, meaning the result came down to a straw draw. The Tories lost the draw leaving no party with an overall majority on the council.

This is the moment that happened.

The final result left the Conservatives on 33 seats, Labour on 24, independents on seven and Liberal Democrats on three.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talks

Nigel’s Honest Explanation For Why He’ll Cash In His EU Pension
Omid Assisted

LBC Meets The Man Calling For A Law Change On Assisted Dying

Car crash interviews

Here Are The Five Most Agonising Car-Crash Interviews From LBC

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron