Copeland By-Election: List Of Candidates

3 February 2017, 10:51
A by-election will be held in Copeland on 23rd February following the resignation of sitting MP Jamie Reed.
The poll will be held on the same day as a by-election in Stoke-on-Trent Central.
Here is the full list of the candidates so far declared in Copeland:
Michael Guest - Independent
Rebecca Hanson - Liberal Democrats
Trudy Harrison - Conservatives
Roy Ivinson - Independent
Jack Lenox - Green Party
Fiona Mills - UKIP
Gillian Troughton - Labour