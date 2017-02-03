Copeland By-Election: List Of Candidates

A by-election will be held in Copeland on 23rd February following the resignation of sitting MP Jamie Reed.

The poll will be held on the same day as a by-election in Stoke-on-Trent Central.

Here is the full list of the candidates so far declared in Copeland:

Michael Guest - Independent

Rebecca Hanson - Liberal Democrats

Trudy Harrison - Conservatives

Roy Ivinson - Independent

Jack Lenox - Green Party

Fiona Mills - UKIP

Gillian Troughton - Labour