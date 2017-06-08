Boris Refuses Eight Times To Answer If He Would Want To Replace Theresa May

8 June 2017, 23:29

The Foreign Secretary was asked by LBC eight times if he would run to replace Theresa May if the Conservatives struggle - and refused to give a straight answer.

Last week, LBC's Political Editor asked Boris Johnson if he would stand to replace Theresa May if the Conservatives do poorly in the General Election.

The exit poll suggests that the Conservatives could lose their majority.

And that makes Boris' refusal to answer this question even more interesting.

