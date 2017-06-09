Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

9 June 2017, 09:08

Lord Sugar has told LBC that Jeremy Corbyn voters were "inexperienced in life" and didn't know what they were voting for.

Lord Sugar: Corbyn Voters Are 'Inexperienced In Life'

Lord Sugar: Corbyn Voters Are 'Inexperienced In Life'

00:01:45

Labour defied expectations to win 29 more seats and stop the Conservatives getting a majority.

The Labour peer, who has been a strong critic of Mr Corbyn, admitted he wasn't sure that the peopel who voted for Labour had the full picture.

He said: "It's very, very surprising. I think I'd join a lot of people when I say the Theresa May and Conservative campaign was very lacking in what they were going to offer the public.

"Jeremy Corbyn did a very good job wooing the young and educated people.

"I would add that those people who voted for him are quite bright and educated, but also not very experienced in life.

"I'm not sure if they really knew what they were voting for, to be honest with you."

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

James O’Brien Reacts With Disbelief To Theresa May’s “Ignorant” Speech
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Iain Dale On LBC

Iain Dale's Apology: My LBC Callers Told Me This Would Happen

Comments

Loading...

General Election: Latest News

May: I'll lead the country at this critical time

Arlene Foster and Theresa May (file photo)

Who Are The DUP? The Democratic Unionist Party Explained

Who are the DUP Westminster power brokers and what price will they demand?

Election topples ministers with business briefs

Download LBC's Election Podcast

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron