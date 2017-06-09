Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Lord Sugar has told LBC that Jeremy Corbyn voters were "inexperienced in life" and didn't know what they were voting for.

Lord Sugar: Corbyn Voters Are 'Inexperienced In Life' 00:01:45

Labour defied expectations to win 29 more seats and stop the Conservatives getting a majority.

The Labour peer, who has been a strong critic of Mr Corbyn, admitted he wasn't sure that the peopel who voted for Labour had the full picture.

He said: "It's very, very surprising. I think I'd join a lot of people when I say the Theresa May and Conservative campaign was very lacking in what they were going to offer the public.

"Jeremy Corbyn did a very good job wooing the young and educated people.

"I would add that those people who voted for him are quite bright and educated, but also not very experienced in life.

"I'm not sure if they really knew what they were voting for, to be honest with you."