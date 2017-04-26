Controversial David Ward To Run As Lib Dem Candidate

26 April 2017, 07:37

David Ward Nick Clegg

A former Liberal Democrat MP who claimed that terror attacks in Britain are a result of our foreign policy has told LBC he has been selected to run in the General Election.

In the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack, David Ward tweeted that "all terrorist attacks in UK stem from our foreign policy".

The potential Lib Dem candidate revealed to LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood that he will stand in Bradford East, where he lost his seat at the last election.

Mr Ward also caused controversy in 2013 when he wrote on his blog accusing "the Jews" of atrocities against Palestinians.

He was condemned by politicians, Jewish groups and Shoah survivors when he equated Jewish suffering in the Holocaust with Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Tim Farron, Lib Dem leader, last year told the Jewish Chronicle he wanted his party to be a “warm home” for Jews who were alienated by Labour’s antisemitism crisis.

He said he was “very sincere” about the pledge, and said the Lib Dems had learned their lesson from Mr Ward’s case.

At the time, Nick Clegg told LBC that Ward was "crass, stupid, insensitive and offensive", but not racist or anti-semitic.

David Ward Was Stupid, But Not Racist, Insists Clegg

Nick Clegg told LBC that no action will be taken against David Ward following his latest controversial comments.

02:29

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage listening

Fed Up Leave Voter Tells Remainers: Stop Calling Me A Numpty For Backing Brexit

Nick Ferrari LBC Stun

This Lib Dem Wants Another Referendum, Nick Wants Her To Accept Brexit
Nadhim James

James Takes On Tory MP Who Says "The Country Is Coming Together"

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron