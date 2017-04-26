Controversial David Ward To Run As Lib Dem Candidate

A former Liberal Democrat MP who claimed that terror attacks in Britain are a result of our foreign policy has told LBC he has been selected to run in the General Election.

In the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack, David Ward tweeted that "all terrorist attacks in UK stem from our foreign policy".

Boil it down- all terrorist attacks in UK stem from our foreign policy — David Ward (@DWard) March 24, 2017

The potential Lib Dem candidate revealed to LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood that he will stand in Bradford East, where he lost his seat at the last election.

Mr Ward also caused controversy in 2013 when he wrote on his blog accusing "the Jews" of atrocities against Palestinians.

He was condemned by politicians, Jewish groups and Shoah survivors when he equated Jewish suffering in the Holocaust with Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Tim Farron, Lib Dem leader, last year told the Jewish Chronicle he wanted his party to be a “warm home” for Jews who were alienated by Labour’s antisemitism crisis.

He said he was “very sincere” about the pledge, and said the Lib Dems had learned their lesson from Mr Ward’s case.

At the time, Nick Clegg told LBC that Ward was "crass, stupid, insensitive and offensive", but not racist or anti-semitic.